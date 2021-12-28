Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 229,364 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 126,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.