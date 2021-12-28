Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 23,783 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $201.07 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.