Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 34,089 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2,129.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

SUI opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

