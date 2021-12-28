Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,772 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $400.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.47 and its 200-day moving average is $407.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

