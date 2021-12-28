Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 83,256 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

