Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 89,894 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Oak Street Health worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 524,917 shares of company stock worth $21,651,494 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

