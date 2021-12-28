Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,615 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Public Storage by 152.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,374,000 after acquiring an additional 423,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $368.80 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $369.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

