Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 618,372 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 618,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of Yext at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

