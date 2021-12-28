Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of -171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

