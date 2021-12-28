Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.