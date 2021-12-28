Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of ONE Gas worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

