Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 135,030 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135,030 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Evolent Health worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $6,965,160. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

EVH stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.