Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 149,387 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,387 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of MEDNAX worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 48,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

