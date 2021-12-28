Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 53,200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after buying an additional 782,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,886,000 after buying an additional 740,476 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

