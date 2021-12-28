Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 925.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.68. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.05 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

