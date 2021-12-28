Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 106.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,651 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.69% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

