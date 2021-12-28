Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

JBHT opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

