Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

