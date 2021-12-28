Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

