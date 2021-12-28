Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.01 Million Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,051 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.22% of Universal Insurance worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $5,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 35.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $527.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.