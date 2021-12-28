Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.34 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,766.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,745.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,755.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

