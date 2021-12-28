Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.03 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Halliburton by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,245 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

