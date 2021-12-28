Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1,610.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of LHC Group worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

