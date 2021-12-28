Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 971.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,782,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 37.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

SJM opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

