Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 148,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 783,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

WMB stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.