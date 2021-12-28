Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 103.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

