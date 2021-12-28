Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.95 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 193.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Magnite worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Magnite by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

