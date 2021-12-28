Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.96 Million Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 101.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Haemonetics worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after buying an additional 240,419 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Haemonetics stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

