Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.58 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

