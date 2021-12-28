Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,473 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.47% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

