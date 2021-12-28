Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,496 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.09% of Cars.com worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARS opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

