Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,234 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.51% of Forterra worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Forterra by 95,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

