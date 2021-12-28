Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.65% of Kosmos Energy worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 194.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

