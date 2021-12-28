Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $7.89 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

