Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $7.89 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 3.24.
In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
