Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 866,226 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 10.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 81,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 80,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Shares of SO stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.