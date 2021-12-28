Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,207,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.43% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,144 shares of company stock worth $1,060,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

