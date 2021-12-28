Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 218,834 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,834 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.99% of Personalis worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Personalis by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,472 shares of company stock worth $4,788,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

