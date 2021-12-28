Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,664 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.87. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

