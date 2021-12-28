Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 28,158 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $5,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

