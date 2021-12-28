Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,665 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

TDY opened at $433.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.46 and a 200 day moving average of $436.82. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $350.01 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

