Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 66,265 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,265 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

