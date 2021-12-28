Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 82,985 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.36% of National Health Investors worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $8,622,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

