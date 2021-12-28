Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 70,640 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 407,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $32,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $22,944,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $124.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,428 shares of company stock worth $5,122,733. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

