Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

