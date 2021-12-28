Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,528 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.42% of E.W. Scripps worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 313,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million. On average, analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.