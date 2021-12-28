Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,806 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $262.34 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

