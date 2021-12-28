Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.71. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,686,619 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

