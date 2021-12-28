Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Cap of $339,356.73

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $339,356.73 and approximately $620.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,119.30 or 1.00650540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01281413 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.