NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

