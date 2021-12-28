NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 22,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $659.76. 8,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,453. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.77. The company has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

